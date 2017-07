July 20 (Reuters) - Orkla Asa

* Orkla asa has issued a commercial paper of 1,000,000,000 Norwegian crowns ($123.98 million)

* Start date 26 July, 2017

* Maturity 26 September, 2017

* Coupon 0.85 pct

* Organised by DNB Markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0660 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)