Feb 20 Orkla Asa:

* Orkla has decided to initiate a share buyback program for up to 1.5 million shares in market

* Orkla asa: program will be initiated today and terminated on 12 April 2017 at latest

* The shares purchased under this program will be used for Orkla's stock- and incentive program for own employees