UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 20 Orkla Asa:
* Orkla has decided to initiate a share buyback program for up to 1.5 million shares in market
* Orkla asa: program will be initiated today and terminated on 12 April 2017 at latest
* The shares purchased under this program will be used for Orkla's stock- and incentive program for own employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources