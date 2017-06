June 9 Oronova Energy Inc

* ORONOVA ENERGY ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES

* SAYS ALAN AITCHISON APPOINTED COO

* ORONOVA ENERGY INC SAYS TRAVIS DOUPE, CFO AND VP FINANCE HAS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION

* ORONOVA ENERGY INC SAYS COMPANY IS CURRENTLY UNDERTAKING AN EXECUTIVE SEARCH FOR A REPLACEMENT CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: