June 20 Oronova Energy Inc

* ORONOVA ENERGY ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $45 MILLION FINANCING AND AMENDS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PRODUCING GAS AND CONDENSATE ASSET IN GUATEMALA

* ORONOVA ENERGY INC SAYS A PROPOSED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 112.5 MILLION SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPTS

* ORONOVA ENERGY INC - SIGNED AN AMENDMENT TO DEFINITIVE PURCHASE & SALE AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION, WITH CITY PETEN S. DE RL

* ORONOVA WILL ALSO PAY CASH CONSIDERATION OF US$5 MILLION AT DEAL CLOSING

* ORONOVA ENERGY INC SAYS NET PROCEEDS FROM PRIVATE PLACEMENT WILL BE USED TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION, AND FOR FUTURE DRILLING

* GROSS PROCEEDS OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO BE DEPOSITED IN ESCROW AT CLOSING PENDING SATISFACTION OF APPLICABLE ESCROW RELEASE CONDITIONS

* ESCROW RELEASE CONDITIONS INCLUDE CO HAS RECEIVED,AGREED TO EXECUTED TERM SHEET FOR PROVISION OF LOAN FACILITY FOR NOT LESS THAN C$20 MILLION