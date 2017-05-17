May 17 Orotongroup Ltd:

* In domestic business fall in hedged buying rate to continue impacting earnings in H2; FY forecast negative impact of about $3 million

* Underlying EBITDA is now forecast to be approximately $2m to $3m for fy17, down approximately $10m on prior year

* Q3 YTD group revenues, which includes april, are down by 11% relative to PCP