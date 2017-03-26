UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 27 Orotongroup Ltd:
* Asx alert-Orotongroup strategic investment in The Daily Edited-ORL.AX
* Agreed to purchase about 30% in daily edited for $4.5 million comprising a combination of cash and Orotongroup shares
* "The investment is expected to be immediately accretive with double-digit eps accretion forecast for FY18" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources