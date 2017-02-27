Feb 27 Orthofix International Nv

* Orthofix international reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations

* Q4 loss per share $0.29 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $108.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $106.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Orthofix international nv sees 2017 net sales $407.0 million to $411.0 million

* Orthofix international nv sees 2017 adjusted eps from continuing operations $ 1.48 to $ 1.58

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.68, revenue view $414.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Orthofix international nv sees 2017 eps from continuing operations $ 1.33 to $ 1.59 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: