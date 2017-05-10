May 10 Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd
* Oryx Petroleum first quarter 2017 financial and
operational results
* Qtrly total revenues of $7.9 million on working interest
sales of 169,800 barrels of oil
* Q1 earnings per share $0.02
* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd sees 2017 capital
expenditure forecast of $47 million
* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd - Average gross (100%) oil
production of 2,900 bbl/d in Q1 2017
* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd - Average gross (100%) oil
production of 2,900 bbl/d in April 2017
* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd sees four wells to be
spudded at zey gawra field in 2017 with associated field
infrastructure
