Feb 24 Oryzon Genomics SA:

* FY net loss 5.4 million euros ($5.71 million) versus loss 992,000 euros year ago

* FY net sales 735,000 euros versus 4.3 million euros year ago

* FY research and development expenses at 5.2 million euros, of which 4.3 million euros correspond to development and 0.9 million euros to research