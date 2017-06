Feb 20 Oryzon Genomics SA:

* To present preclinical data of therapeutic activity in multiple sclerosis of ORY-2001 on Feb. 24

* To present positive preclinical data for ORY-2001 which will expand data presented at London conference in Sept. 2016

Source text: bit.ly/2m3Iuv5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)