April 10 OSCAR PROPERTIES HOLDING AB

* CONTINUES TO EXPAND IN NACKA THROUGH ACQUISITION OF FIVE PROPERTIES LOCATED IN KVARNVÄGEN 14-20 AT SKURUSUNDET

* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO SEK 170 MILLION

* ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED WITH OWN FUNDS AND BANK LOAN