Hong Kong's central bank raises base rate 25 basis points after Fed hike
HONG KONG, June 15 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority on Thursday raised the base rate charged through its overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 1.50 percent.
April 10 OSCAR PROPERTIES HOLDING AB
* CONTINUES TO EXPAND IN NACKA THROUGH ACQUISITION OF FIVE PROPERTIES LOCATED IN KVARNVÄGEN 14-20 AT SKURUSUNDET
* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO SEK 170 MILLION
* ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED WITH OWN FUNDS AND BANK LOAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements