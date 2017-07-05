July 5 OSCAR PROPERTIES HOLDING AB

* SELLS ITS SHARES IN MURMÄSTAREN 3 TO FASTIGHETS AB BALDER FOR SEK 150 MILLION

* WILL ALSO GET REFUND AT ABOUT SEK 50 MILLION OF OWNER LOANS, GIVING OSCAR PROPERTIES AROUND SEK 200 MILLION IN LIQUIDITY