March 28 Ose Immunotherapeutics SA:
* FY net profit of 20.7 million euros ($22.4 million) versus
loss of 5.6 million euros year ago
* FY revenue 383 ,000 euros versus 4,000 euros year ago
* Cash position at Dec. 31, 17.8 million euros versus 15.1
million euros year ago
* FY operating profit of 17.5 million euros versus loss of
5.4 million euros year ago
* 2017 outlook in auto-immune diseases: to pursue the
product’s clinical development through partnerships
* Says it has funds for operations until the second half of
2018
