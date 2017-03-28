March 28 Ose Immunotherapeutics SA:

* FY net profit of 20.7 million euros ($22.4 million) versus loss of 5.6 million euros year ago

* FY revenue 383 ,000 euros versus 4,000 euros year ago

* Cash position at Dec. 31, 17.8 million euros versus 15.1 million euros year ago

* FY operating profit of 17.5 million euros versus loss of 5.4 million euros year ago

* 2017 outlook in auto-immune diseases: to pursue the product’s clinical development through partnerships

* Says it has funds for operations until the second half of 2018