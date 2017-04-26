April 26 Oshkosh Corp
* Oshkosh corporation reports fiscal 2017 second quarter
results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.76 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.58
* Q2 sales $1.62 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.61 billion
* Raises fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $3.20
to $3.50
* Raises fy 2017 earnings per share view to $2.70 to $3.00
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Increases fiscal 2017 estimated eps range
* Oshkosh corp - projected 2017 net sales of $6.6 billion
to $6.7 billion
