BRIEF-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
Feb 22 OSI Systems Inc
* OSI Systems announces sale of its automated external defibrillator (AED) product line
* OSI Systems Inc says deal for approximately EUR 11.7 million in cash.
* OSI Systems Inc says sale of its German healthcare subsidiary, Metrax GmbH, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V
* Eagle Materials Inc - on June 16, Laurence E. Hirsch, chairman, informed he has decided to retire from board