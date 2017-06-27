UPDATE 3-Cyber attack hits shipper Maersk, causes cargo delays
* Maersk's container shipper and port units hit by cyber attack
June 27 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:
* Osisko Gold Royalties - received from Harfang Exploration 5 million shares of Harfang, representing about 17.83% of common shares of harfang
* Osisko Gold Royalties - received Harfang's shares in connection with a qualifying transaction described in Harfang's filing statement dated June 14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Maersk's container shipper and port units hit by cyber attack
June 28 American International Group Inc CEO Brian Duperreault said on Wednesday the company would likely slow the pace of share buybacks and instead spend on acquisitions.
June 28 Shaw Communications Inc on Wednesday reported strong quarterly subscriber gains at its revamped cable business and notched wireless profit growth even as it spent heavily to build up both businesses.