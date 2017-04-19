BRIEF-BofA credit card charge-off and delinquency rate for May
* Bank of America Corp - Credit card charge-off rate was 2.77 percent in May versus 2.70 percent in April
April 19 Osk Holdings Bhd
* Redesignation of Tan Sri Ong Leong Huat to executive chairman from CEO
* Dato Nik Mohamed Din Bin Datuk Nik Yusoff retires as non independent and non executive chairman
* Redesignation of Ong Ju Yan to managing director from deputy managing director
* Ong Ju Xing redesignated as deputy managing director from executive director Source (bit.ly/2pARfkG)(bit.ly/2oL3eLe)(bit.ly/2omKPCb)(bit.ly/2pBrjCO) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 15 A former banker at Swiss private banking group Julius Baer pleaded guilty on Thursday to a U.S. money laundering conspiracy charge in connection with a wide-ranging corruption probe into the world soccer governing body FIFA.
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, June 15 Music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the Swedish company said in its annual financial statement ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.