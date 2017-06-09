June 9 Oslo Bourse says:

* Frontline and Seadrill go out of OBX Index

* Golden Ocean and Nordic Nanovector go in

* The changes have effect from June 16

* The OBX index consists of the 25 most traded shares at Oslo Bourse

(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)