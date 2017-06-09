BRIEF-Sachem Head Capital cuts stake in Autodesk to 3.0 pct from 5.8 pct
* Sachem head capital management lp cuts stake in autodesk inc to 3.0 percent as of june 21 from 5.8 percent as of june 19 - sec filing
June 9 Oslo Bourse says:
* Frontline and Seadrill go out of OBX Index
* Golden Ocean and Nordic Nanovector go in
* The changes have effect from June 16
* The changes have effect from June 16
* The OBX index consists of the 25 most traded shares at Oslo Bourse
* Diana shipping inc. Announces time charter contract for m/v clio with phaethon
* Tapimmune inc. Enters into definitive agreements to raise $6.82 million in a private placement from accredited investors and from the exercise of warrants by existing institutional investors