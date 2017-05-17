BRIEF-Acacia research corp says co's subsidiaries entered into agreement with Vizio
* Acacia research corp - co's subsidiaries entered into an agreement with vizio, inc - sec filing
May 17 OSMOZIS SAS:
* H1 REVENUE EUR 1.9 MILLION, UP BY 8.4 PERCENT
* H1 NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 1.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 1.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
* FORECASTS CONTINUATION OF DYNAMICS OF GROWTH IN H2 Source text: bit.ly/2rferGg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* will summon Telecom Italia management to discuss ultra-fast broadband plans
* Zenith signs on to new local TV ratings agreement with Nielsen