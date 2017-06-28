BRIEF-Physicians Realty Trust prices public offering of 20 mln shares at $20.40/share
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 20,000,000 common shares
June 28 Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp:
* Blank check company Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp files for IPO of up to $250 million - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2snFGLh)
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds company confirmation on pricing in second paragraph)
* Says public offering of 15.6 million common shares priced at $14.60 per share