BRIEF-PF Group says FY profit attributable HK$25.6 mln
* Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2017
May 31 OTC Markets Group Inc:
* OTC Markets Group acquires theOTC.today
* OTC Markets Group Inc -acquired theOTC.today, an independent website that monitors and analyzes stock promotion campaigns, effective May 30
* OTC Markets Group Inc says acquisition was funded by cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2017
June 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
WASHINGTON, June 22 The new U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chairman wants to reverse the steep decline in initial public offerings and give individual investors more access to smaller, successful companies, according to a speech he is scheduled to deliver on Thursday.