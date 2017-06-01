BRIEF-Supernus says Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis for ADHD
* Supernus announces that its partner Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis™ for ADHD
June 1 OTCPHARM PAO
* Q1 REVENUE RUB 7.5 BILLION VERSUS RUB 6.5 BILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 OWN BRAND SALES RUB 6.09 BILLION VERSUS RUB 5.35 BILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2srFIlB
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Supernus announces that its partner Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis™ for ADHD
* Cigna CEO says the company would like to be in the individual Obamacare health insurance market in 2018, but has not made final decision
* Indivior Plc presents results from the phase 3 pivotal study of RBP-6000 buprenorphine monthly depot for the treatment of opioid use disorder