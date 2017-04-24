BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24 On Track Innovations Ltd
* OTI Petrosmart signs global supply agreement with Dover Fueling Solutions, facilitating entry into North American Market
* On Track Innovations - under terms of deal, OTI Petrosmart to supply easyfuelplus automatic vehicle identification technology to Dover Fueling Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
LONDON, June 15 Swiss food group Nestle may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($922.23 million), it said on Thursday.