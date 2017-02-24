BRIEF-Primeline Energy issues shares to GRF
* Primeline Energy Holdings Inc - shares are payment of a portion of interest accrued on US$18 million principal amount convertible bonds issued to GRF
Feb 24 Otis Gold Corp
* Otis Gold - Agnico Eagle Mines agreed to acquire, by private placement, 14.42 million shares of co at price of $0.35 per common share
* On closing of transaction, agnico will own approximately 9.95% of issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis
* Otis Gold Corp - proceeds from transaction shall be primarily used for exploration at Kilgore gold project located in Clark County, Idaho Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 16 Electronic trading in the US$900bn leveraged loan market celebrates its one-year anniversary Friday. Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Instinct Loans, the bank’s electronic loan trading platform that kicked off June 16, 2016, touts increased liquidity and has won over many initial skeptics in the private loan market where trades typically take place over the phone.
* Argos Therapeutics announces $6,000,000 secured convertible note financing