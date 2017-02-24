Feb 24 Otis Gold Corp

* Otis Gold - Agnico Eagle Mines agreed to acquire, by private placement, 14.42 million shares of co at price of $0.35 per common share

* On closing of transaction, agnico will own approximately 9.95% of issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis

* Otis Gold Corp - proceeds from transaction shall be primarily used for exploration at Kilgore gold project located in Clark County, Idaho