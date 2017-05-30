BRIEF-Funds managed by Oaktree increase ownership in SunOpta
* Oaktree Capital Group Llc - funds managed by Oaktree increased their beneficial ownership in common shares of SunOpta Inc during Q2 of 2017
May 30 OTKRITIE FC BANK
* Q1 NET PROFIT RUB 358 MILLION VERSUS RUB 2.03 BILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME RUB 10.82 BILLION VERSUS RUB 9.79 BILLION YEAR AGO
* TIER 1 RATIO AS AT MARCH 31 OF 12.50% VERSUS 12.32% AS AT DEC. 31, 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2sayrHE
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 21 Clinical researcher and pharmaceutical market data specialist Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc is exploring a sale of its contract sales business that could value it at as much as $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
* FB Financial Corp files for offer for sale of 4.8 million shares of co's common stock - sec filing