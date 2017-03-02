March 2 Otonomy Inc:

* Otonomy Inc qtrly loss per share $0.88

* Says topline data for oto-104 phase 3 trials expected in 2H2017

* Otonomy Inc - realigned sales territories to optimize coverage of accounts with current or near-term potential for otiprio utilization

* Says realignment enabled co to reduce size of sales force from 40 to 20 sales representatives

* Says in addition, Otonomy's chief commercial officer has left company

* Expects submission of an SNDA to FDA for otiprio in AOE in the first half of 2017