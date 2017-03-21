RPT-Russian equity bet turns sour on politics and oil
* Fund managers were consensus overweight for Russia in January
March 21 OTP Bank Nyrt CEO Sandor Csanyi says:
* Doing due diligence on one asset acquisition in Romania
* Wants to bid for Bancpost once Greece's Eurobank sells it
* Expects consolidation among Central European banks in next 1-2 yrs
* Sees resulting acquisition opportunities in Serbia, Romania, Slovakia
* OTP wants to increase market share in Ukraine
* Sees organic growth opportunity in Ukraine
* In preliminary talks about one acquisition, not Prominvestbank
* Did not make offer for Prominvestbank but will look at it once it comes up for sale
* Sees no immediate potential takeover target in Russia
* Would like to buy suitable banks if they come up for sale in Russia
* Russian online operation Touch Bank successful enough for wider roll-out
* Touch Bank could be template to enter new markets in Europe, ex-USSR
* Asia is still on OTP's expansion horizon
* We have ample capital to expand, close to EUR 1 bln in cash
* We could tap markets if promising acquisition targets beyond OTP's cash means come up
* We have until 2018 annual general meeting to decide how to decrease Tier 1 capital closer to goal of 12.5 percent from current 18.5 percent
* Reduction of Tier 1 could entail investment, share buy-back, dividend
* Talks on acquiring an important Montenegrin bank nearly complete
* At 8,300 forints share price higher than European peers' on price-to-book-value basis with 1.5 P/BV
* ROE, profitability make current OTP share price "realistic"
* National Bank of Hungary plans to limit mortgage margin to 300 bps would decrease OTP's annual profit by 10 billion forints
* 250-300 bps mortgage margin hurts banks' safe operations
* 400-450 bps is the level that "serves everyone's interests"
* Overly aggressive competition on pricing among banks could pose systemic risk
* does not exclude possibility of a stock split, issue is not on agenda now
* Does not plan to retire
* Major changes in OTP management structure likely in 2-3 yrs with financial technology advances, digital banking Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
* Fund managers were consensus overweight for Russia in January
SHANGHAI, June 16 China's stocks fell on Friday to end the week lower as weak producer inflation and investment data reinforced concerns of a renewed slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy.
BEIJING, June 16 The board of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved the applications of Argentina, Madagascar and Tonga to be members, the China-backed multilateral development bank said.