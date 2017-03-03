March 3 Hungary's OTP Bank earnings
report:
* Posts Q4 net profit of 26.47 billion forints ($90 million)
compared with forecast of 32.65 billion forint, broadly flat
from year ago - earnings report
* Q4 net profit sharply lower from Q3 (69.8 bln forints) as
risk costs jump in Q4: 47.6 bln forints vs 12.8 bln in Q3
* Annual profit 202.5 billion forints vs 63 billion in 2015
* Q4 operating profit grows 12 percent y/y, -2 pct q/q
* Risk costs halve in 2016: 93 bln forints vs 221 bln in
2015
* Loan book grows 5 percent y/y
* Deposits grow 6 pct y/y
* Interest income flat y/y as margins tighten 0.18 pct
points y/y
* Non-performing loan ratio falls to 14.7 percent of loan
book versus 15.8 pct in Q3 and 17 percent year ago
* Calculates with improving operating environment in all
countries of operation
* Expects more than 15 pct ROE in 2017
* Loan book to expand faster in 2017 than in 2016 but growth
to remain below 10 pct annual rate
* Net interest margin to tighten by a further 15-20 bps in
2017
* Portfolio quality to improve in 2017, risk costs expected
to fall
* Sees operating costs rising 3-4 pct on wage inflation,
digital transformation costs
* Expects dividend on 2017 results to grow by 15 pct, as has
been the practice for past two years, in base case scenario
($1 = 294.2000 forints)
