May 12 Hungary's OTP Bank says in Q1
earnings statement:
* Net profit 52.86 billion forints ($185.34 million)
* Higher than 42.76 billion analyst consensus, 34.25 billion
profit in Q1 2016
* Total revenue 188.76 billion forints, vs 184.9 billion
analyst forecast
* Operating costs of 100 billion forints in line with
forecast
* Risk provisioning of 12.5 billion forints lower than 19
billion expected
* Hungarian operation most profitable, all major foreign
units deliver robust results
Source text: (bit.ly/2qaoGIT)
Further company coverage:
($1 = 285.2000 forints)
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)