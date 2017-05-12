May 12 Hungary's OTP Bank says in Q1 earnings statement:

* Net profit 52.86 billion forints ($185.34 million)

* Higher than 42.76 billion analyst consensus, 34.25 billion profit in Q1 2016

* Total revenue 188.76 billion forints, vs 184.9 billion analyst forecast

* Operating costs of 100 billion forints in line with forecast

* Risk provisioning of 12.5 billion forints lower than 19 billion expected

* Hungarian operation most profitable, all major foreign units deliver robust results Source text: (bit.ly/2qaoGIT) Further company coverage: ($1 = 285.2000 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)