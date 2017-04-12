BRIEF-Repco Home Finance says approves allotment of NCDs worth 1 bln rupees
* Says approved allotment of 1000 secured, redeemable, ncds worth INR 1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Hungary's OTP Bank CEO Sandor Csanyi tells annual shareholder meeting
* Expects ROE to stay "very good" and relatively high among peers in the future
* Return on equity was Europe's third-highest behind two Swedish banks when share price was at 9,400 forints, near 10-year high, earlier this year
* Expects to receive regulatory approval for acquisition of Croatia's Splitska Banka from Societe Generale today or tomorrow
* Expects to close Splitska deal shortly, probably by end of month
* 2016 capital adequacy was far higher than 12.5 percent goal because of unsuccessful acquisition attempts, higher than expected profit Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
* Says approved allotment of 1000 secured, redeemable, ncds worth INR 1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 15 Crude oil prices crashed almost 4 percent overnight which may drag stock markets in the oil-exporting Gulf lower on Thursday, though Saudi Arabian banks could be resilient following the central bank's decision to raise only its reverse repo rate.
MILAN, June 15 Chinese Group Yida International Investment has formally expressed interest in Esselunga, Italy's fourth-largest supermarket chain, Italian daily la Repubblica reported on Thursday.