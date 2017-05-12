BRIEF-Aberdeen says 95.81 pct votes cast in favour of Standard Life merger
* All of resolutions related to the Standard Life merger put to shareholders were passed by requisite majorities
May 12 Hungary's OTP Bank Deputy CEO Laszlo Bencsik tells press conference:
* Further steps needed to improve profitability in Slovakia, Serbia and Montenegro
* Steps could include acquisitions as well as organic moves to grow operations in those three countries
* OTP is glad loan-to-deposit ratio grew, would like to see it get nearer to 100 percent in coming years
* 6 percent q/q growth of Hungarian corporate loan stock in Q1 is reason for optimism going ahead
* Expects dynamic loan growth in Russia this year, primarily in consumer loans
* Timing of acquisition of Splitska Banka in Croatia was "favourable" as Croatia is expected to undergo growth phase Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
* All of resolutions related to the Standard Life merger put to shareholders were passed by requisite majorities
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 5.0 percent stake in brightcove inc as of June 16 - SEC filing
* Samba TV says secured $30 million in Series B financing led by Union Grove Venture Partners, followed by Disney, Interpublic Group, Time Warner among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: