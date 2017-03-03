March 3 Otp Bank Nyrt Deputy Chief Executive Laszlo Bencsik says:

* Intention is to make further acquisitions in 2017

* Trusts that Russian, Ukrainian operations will display high profitability in 2017

* On central bank plans to rein in mortgage costs : not sure where more cuts could come, bank sector competition very intense, reference interest rate already very low Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)