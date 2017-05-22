BRIEF-Investar Holding increases quarterly dividend by 10 pct
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.022per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd
* Otsuka announces results of phase 3 data on tolvaptan
* Says primary and key secondary endpoints were positive for tolvaptan versus placebo in an additional phase 3 clinical trial
* Data are intended to address complete response letter issued by FDA for a new drug application for tolvaptan in ADPKD in 2013
* Says there were no new safety issues identified for tolvaptan during trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sulliden enters into agreement with Pitchblack to sell its option to buy the Troilus Gold Project
* Independent Bank Corp says Maurice Sullivan to retire from board of directors of both company and Rockland Trust - SEC filing