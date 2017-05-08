May 8Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd

* Says its wholly owned unit Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc will buy 20 percent voting power in joint venture Otsuka Pharmaceutical India Private Limited (previous name Claris Otsuka Private Limited)

* JV is mainly engaged in intravenous nutrition products

* Says unit will hold 80 percent voting power in the JV

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/T0HE8v

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)