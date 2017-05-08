BRIEF-Lannett gets approval for niacin extended-release tablets USP, 500 mg, 1000 mg
* Lannett receives approval for niacin extended-release tablets USP, 500 mg and 1000 mg
May 8Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd
* Says its wholly owned unit Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc will buy 20 percent voting power in joint venture Otsuka Pharmaceutical India Private Limited (previous name Claris Otsuka Private Limited)
* JV is mainly engaged in intravenous nutrition products
* Says unit will hold 80 percent voting power in the JV
* Seattle Genetics discontinues Phase 3 cascade trial of vadastuximab talirine (SGN-CD33A) in frontline acute myeloid leukemia
* Board has declared a special dividend of hk14.94 cents per share of company