UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 16 OUE Ltd
* offeror entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Ching Chiat Kwong, Low See Ching, Low Bee Lan Audrey And Tee Wee Sien
* SPA for purchase of an aggregate of 593.5 million shares from vendors at s$0.106 per share representing 35.77% of all shares in capital of co
* 'offeror' is unit of OUE; 'company' refers to International Healthway Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources