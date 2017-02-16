Feb 16 OUE Ltd

* offeror entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Ching Chiat Kwong, Low See Ching, Low Bee Lan Audrey And Tee Wee Sien

* SPA for purchase of an aggregate of 593.5 million shares from vendors at s$0.106 per share representing 35.77% of all shares in capital of co

* 'offeror' is unit of OUE; 'company' refers to International Healthway Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: