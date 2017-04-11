April 11 Ourgame International Holdings Ltd

* Notes that there has been recent speculation regarding a possible general offer for company

* Clarify that it has not been approached by any party with respect to a potential general offer for company

* Not aware of source of speculation, nor has it held any discussions with any party with respect to a possible general offer for company

* Board states that there is no merit to any rumor or speculation that there may be a potential general offer for company

* Company has applied to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares of with effect from 12 April 2017