BRIEF-Timeless Software posts FY loss attributable hk$16.574 mln
* Fy loss attributable hk$16.574 million versus loss of hk$20.621 million
April 11 Ourgame International Holdings Ltd
* Notes that there has been recent speculation regarding a possible general offer for company
* Clarify that it has not been approached by any party with respect to a potential general offer for company
* Not aware of source of speculation, nor has it held any discussions with any party with respect to a possible general offer for company
* Board states that there is no merit to any rumor or speculation that there may be a potential general offer for company
* Company has applied to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares of with effect from 12 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fy loss attributable hk$16.574 million versus loss of hk$20.621 million
LONDON, June 15 Top Monitise shareholder Cavendish Asset Management said on Thursday an offer from U.S. rival Fiserv for the British financial services technology firm was too low, and it would vote against the deal.
ANKARA, June 15 Several thousand people took to the streets of Turkey's two biggest cities on Thursday to protest against a 25-year prison sentence handed down to an opposition lawmaker on spying charges.