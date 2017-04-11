April 11 Ourpalm Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 5 percent to 25 percent, or to be 166 million yuan to 232.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (221.4 million yuan)

* Says decreased revenue as main reason for the forecast

