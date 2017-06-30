Shooting injures 17 people at Little Rock nightclub
July 1 At least 17 people were wounded after gunfire erupted at a concert in Little Rock, Arkansas, early on Saturday, police said on social media.
June 30 Ourpalm Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder has unloaded 1.06 percent stake in the company on June 30, taking his holdings to 13.99 percent after transaction
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sYdjqz
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
STRASBOURG, France, July 1 Leaders from the United States, Russia and across Europe paid tribute to Helmut Kohl as the architect of German reunification and a driving force for European integration on Saturday.
ST PETERSBURG, July 1 FIFA President Gianni Infantino signalled that he is in favour of introducing video assistant referees (VAR) at next year's World Cup following its success at the Confederations Cup, although he conceded the system needs to be improved.