PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 14 Outfront Media Inc
* Outfront Media announces acquisition of Dynamic Outdoor
* Outfront Media Inc - acquisition of Canadian digital billboard firm, Dynamic Outdoor, From All Vision Llc
* Outfront Media Inc - nick Arakgi, current president of outfront media, will be departing company
* Outfront Media Inc - Michele Erskine, senior vice president - Canada, Media Inc, will be elevated to chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said on Thursday two Iranian airlines had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
BRASILIA, June 22 Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, will invest $675 million to build a sixth U.S.-based polypropylene-production plant, the company said on Wednesday.