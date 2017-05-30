SAFT ON WEALTH-As psychopath CEOs destroy value, nice ones create it: James Saft
June 21 Some enterprising manager ought to look into a Long Nice CEOs/Short Jerks hedge fund.
May 30 Outfront Media Inc
* Outfront media enters into short-term extensions of new york city advertising contracts with metropolitan transportation authority
* Outfront media -agreement with new york metropolitan transportation authority to extend existing contracts for transit advertising services to sept 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Some enterprising manager ought to look into a Long Nice CEOs/Short Jerks hedge fund.
* Nuvectra- effective june 19, co entered second amendment to development agreement with aleva neurotherapeutics, s.a to amend agreement dated jan 29, 2016
SAO PAULO, June 21 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by assets, has decided not to make a binding offer to acquire control of Argentine lender Banco Patagonia SA.