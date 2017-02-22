BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
* Outfront Media reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $397.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $392.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.19
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Decision to increase quarterly dividend by 6% to $0.36 per share
* AFFO per diluted weighted average share was $0.56 in quarter ended December 31, 2016 and $0.55 in same prior-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V