Feb 22 Outfront Media Inc:

* Outfront Media reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $397.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $392.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.19

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Decision to increase quarterly dividend by 6% to $0.36 per share

* AFFO per diluted weighted average share was $0.56 in quarter ended December 31, 2016 and $0.55 in same prior-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: