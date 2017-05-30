BRIEF-Pennymac Financial announces $50 mln stock repurchase program
* Pennymac Financial Services Inc announces $50 million stock repurchase program
May 30 Outpost Medicine LLC:
* Outpost Medicine LLC files to say raises about $15 million in equity financing from total offering amount of about $45 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2rBg4hX)
* Wintrust Financial Corp says on June 16, co entered into fourth amendment to credit agreement dated as of December 15, 2014 - SEC filing
* Hopfed Bancorp - approved compensation committee's recommendation to extend employment contracts of CEO John Peck, CFO Billy Duvall for one additional year Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2tPqB6q)