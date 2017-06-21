WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 21 OvaScience Inc:
* OvaScience appoints Christopher Kroeger, M.D., M.B.A., as chief executive officer
* Will restructure its organization, including reducing its workforce by approximately 50 percent
* Says it will discontinue ongoing efforts related to augment treatment outside of North America
* OvaScience Inc - upon Kroeger's transition to OvaScience, Michelle Dipp plans to step down as executive chairman, will serve as an advisor to company
* OvaScience Inc says restructuring will enable company to extend its cash position into Q1 of 2020
* Christophe Couturier, company's chief financial officer, is stepping down
* OvaScience - Richard Aldrich, co-founder of ovascience, who has been on board of directors since 2011, will continue to serve as lead independent director
* Jonathan Gillis will assume couturier's responsibilities
* Expects its operating cash burn for 2017 to be lower than previously indicated
* OvaScience Inc - says will have sufficient funds to support its revised operating plan into Q1 of 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.