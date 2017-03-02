AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
March 2 Ovascience Inc:
* Ovascience reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.64
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $121,000 versus I/B/E/S view $114,000
* Ovascience Inc says cash position expected to support operations into q1 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.