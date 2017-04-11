April 11 Oversea-chinese Banking Corporation Limited:

* Sale Of Entire 100% Equity Interests In Two Subsidiary Companies

* Deal for an aggregate cash consideration of S$38 million on a debt-free, cash-free basis

* Upon completion of sale shares, BCS and BCSIS will cease to be subsidiaries of OCBC Bank.

* Entered into a sale and purchase agreement

* Sale of sale shares is not expected to have a material impact on EPS of group for financial year ending 31 Dec 2017

* Deal to sell interests in Banking Computer Services Pvt Ltd and BCS Information Systems to network for electronic transfers