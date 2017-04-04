BRIEF-Medequities Realty Trust to acquire skilled nursing facility from Prospect Medical Holdings
* Medequities Realty Trust to acquire Skilled Nursing Facility from Prospect Medical Holdings for $10 million and initiates new relationship
April 4 VMware Inc-
* OVH announces intent to acquire VMware vcloud air business
* VMware Inc says financial details of transaction were not disclosed
* VMware Inc - VMware is reiterating its previously issued financial guidance for q1 and full fiscal year 2018
* VMware Inc says ovh intends to acquire vmware vcloud air business
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.95, revenue view $1.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $4.88, revenue view $7.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
* Staffing 360 solutions - At special meeting, stockholders approved deal between Staffing Nevada and unit, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc Source text: (http://bit.ly/2suKCSh) Further company coverage: