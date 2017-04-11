April 11 Ovid Therapeutics Inc

* Ovid Therapeutics Inc files for IPO of up to $86.3 million - sec filing

* Ovid Therapeutics Inc says have applied to list common stock on the nasdaq global market under the symbol “OVID”

* Ovid Therapeutics Inc - Citigroup, Cowen And Company, William Blair and JMP Securities are underwriters to IPO

* Ovid Therapeutics Inc - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text : bit.ly/2p1wWgi