* Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 11 Ovid Therapeutics Inc
* Ovid Therapeutics Inc files for IPO of up to $86.3 million - sec filing
* Ovid Therapeutics Inc says have applied to list common stock on the nasdaq global market under the symbol “OVID”
* Ovid Therapeutics Inc - Citigroup, Cowen And Company, William Blair and JMP Securities are underwriters to IPO
* Ovid Therapeutics Inc - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text : bit.ly/2p1wWgi
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Swedish music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the company said in its annual financial statement, ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Adesto Technologies Corporation prices public offering of common stock