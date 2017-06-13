India eyes breakthrough on U.S. surveillance drones ahead of Modi trip
* Modi travelling to U.S. at weekend for first meeting with Trump
June 13 Ovid Therapeutics Inc:
* Ovid Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and recent corporate progress
* Q1 loss per share $3.48
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ovid Therapeutics Inc says company expects topline data to evaluate ov101 to be available in second half of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Modi travelling to U.S. at weekend for first meeting with Trump
* Acquired an equity interest in Kalray through its Safran Corporate Ventures subsidiary, which invests in disruptive technology businesses
LONDON, June 22 European stock markets fell for a third straight day on Thursday, as battered oil prices hovered near seven-month lows hit overnight on worries about a supply glut and falling demand.