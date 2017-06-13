June 13 Ovid Therapeutics Inc:

* Ovid Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and recent corporate progress

* Q1 loss per share $3.48

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ovid Therapeutics Inc says company expects topline data to evaluate ov101 to be available in second half of 2017.