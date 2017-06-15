UK's Imagination Tech up for sale after bruising battle with Apple
LONDON, June 22 Imagination Technologies , the British company in dispute with its biggest customer Apple over licensing rights, said on Thursday it had put itself up for sale.
June 15 Ovid Therapeutics Inc
* Ovid therapeutics - duncan's appointment filled vacancy on board created by board's increase in authorized size of board on june 14 from 5 members to 6 members
* Ovid therapeutics inc - appointed barbara duncan as a class i director Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2t7zNU0) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 22 Imagination Technologies , the British company in dispute with its biggest customer Apple over licensing rights, said on Thursday it had put itself up for sale.
* SMBC to provide bridge loans worth tens of blns of yen -sources
* Sterling holds gains after BOE economist signals rate hike vote