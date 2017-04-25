April 25 Ovid Therapeutics Inc

* Ovid Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5.0 million shares of common stock - SEC filing

* Ovid Therapeutics Inc currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $15.00 and $17.00 per share of common stock

* Ovid Therapeutics says intends to use about $35 million of IPO proceeds to conduct and complete Phase 2 stars trial of OV101 in adults with angelman syndrome

* Ovid Therapeutics says intends to use about $17 million of IPO proceeds to conduct and complete Phase 1B/2A trial of OV935

* Ovid Therapeutics says intends to use about $7 million of IPO proceeds for other ongoing research and development activities related to additional drug candidates Source text: (bit.ly/2q04Gbz)